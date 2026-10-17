Arch collapses at Dandiya event in Hyderabad college; 1 killed, 14 injured

A woman engineering student died and 14 others suffered injuries when an arch on which lighting was arranged crashed during a Dandiya event at an engineering college here on Saturday, police said.

The arch fell due to wind resulting in serious injuries to the deceased. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Police said 14 others sustained injuries in the incident, but they were out of danger.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed sadness over the student's death and the injuries to others.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and directed officials to provide advanced medical care to the injured, a government release said.

He instructed officials to identify those responsible for the accident and take tough action against them.