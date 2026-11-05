Armed forces prepare to absorb thousands of Agniveer cadets after govt nod

This is after receiving the government’s nod on Wednesday for their retention, defence sources said on Thursday.

A merit list to retain the top 25 per cent in the navy was internally announced recently, and the process of informing the remaining 75 per cent about the new two-year extension has started, sources told Business Standard.

The Agnipath policy, under which the Agniveer programme falls, was first announced in June 2022 as a “transformative reform” that would make India’s armed forces more youthful and technology-savvy. Since then, annually, batches in the 17.5-21 age group enrolled in the three services for four-year tenures. (A regular entry covers the 17.5-25 age range.)

As mandated by the earlier policy, the 25 per cent of the Agniveers selected as regular cadre will be required to serve at least 15 years longer. Those selected on merit will also form the first rung of the Agniveer structure in a service.

Of the first lot of more than 45,000 Agniveer cadets, more than 2,500 are in the navy, waiting to complete their first four years on November 21. While some 625 cadets on the merit list will join as regular sailors after that date, as originally mandated by the Agnipath policy, the remaining 1,875 or so are being issued “fresh letters” by the navy, asking them if they would like to stay in service for two more years. Other than the increased pay and exit package, the terms and conditions of service are unlikely to change for a six-year tenure, the sources said.

The employment of the 75 per cent in the armed forces or their distribution within a service will be based on their four-year performance in their respective units or wings, the requirement of the services, and a “relook” at the existing vacancies, they added.

While the number of current basic-level vacancies in the three services was not immediately available, some 60,000 soldiers are estimated to retire from the armed forces annually.

Some 300,000 Agniveer cadets are in service at this time, according to the latest official data.

The air force and the army will internally put out the respective 25 per cent merit list, and will ask the 75 per cent about their willingness to take the two-year extension in the coming days and weeks, the sources said.

Some 3,000 first-batch Agniveer cadets who are in the air force will complete their four-year service tenure over December 25-31. The 750 or so cadets on the merit list will be immediately absorbed. The army, which gets the largest share of Agniveer cadets — the policy is intended to fill the army vacancies mostly — has some 40,000 cadets (in the first lot) who will complete their four-year terms between the end of December and early February. Some 10,000 cadets will join the regular cadre.

The Agniveer programme — whether for four years or six — has no provision for pension. But the 25 per cent who join the military for 15 years after the first four year will get pension like regular soldiers and equivalent ranks, depending on their seniority later.

The policy change on Wednesday also introduced “seniority benefits”, which, the sources said, would help seniors on the Agniveer rungs to grow in their service career.

Eventually, after six years, everyone from a batch will be absorbed, according to other defence sources. “The key criterion is that the Agniveer must be willing, physically fit and disciplined.”

While the decision looks like a reform (some sections of the media have called it a rollback), it remains unclear if this is simultaneously an attempt to regularise Agniveer recruitment as an avenue for permanent short-term military employment. In parallel, the short-service commission, retiring soldiers at 35 years, exists.