Army to hold Chanakya Defence Dialogue, Rajnath Singh to address talks

In an effort to foster open discussions on critical security issues, the Indian Army will organise a discussion series named the 'Chanakya Defence Dialogue' on November 3-4, army officials said on Monday.

According to the Indian Army, the dialogue will carry out a comprehensive analysis of security challenges in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific and will focus on crafting a roadmap for collaborative security measures in the region.

"This will fortify India's position as a ready, resurgent, and relevant player among the nations of this region," the Indian Army said.

Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2023 is being organised by the Indian Army in partnership with the think tank Centre for Land and Warfare Studies (CLAWS).

This is the first event of this kind ever organised by the Indian Army.

As per the officials, the Defence Minister will address the dialogue on the first day.

The curtains about the event will be formally lifted during a curtain raiser event scheduled for October 26 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, the official added.

General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, will engage in a fireside chat moderated by a former Army Commander, Lieutenant General Raj Shukla (retired).

The Army Chief is expected to speak on wide-ranging issues.

General Raj Shukla will also moderate a round table discussion with Vice Admiral Anil Chopra (retired), Ambassador Gautam Upadhyay, and Jayadev Ranade on the topic 'Securing India and the Indo-Pacific Region: Collaborating for Comprehensive Security.

The first edition of the dialogue will be held on November 3 & 4 in Manekshaw Centre in the national capital.

"This is planned to be a regular event steered by the Indian Army henceforth," it said.

The dialogue will be conducted in six sessions on aspects related to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific, defence collaborations and the defence industry.

The event will witness a congregation of eminent speakers from India and abroad, including Dr. Arvind Virmani (Niti Aayog), Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood (PSA to the Government of India), Dr A Kiran Kumar (former Chairman of ISRO), Lisa Curtis (Senior Fellow and Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at CNAS), Dr Satoru Nagao (Japan), Dr Justin Burke (Australia), and Dr Paco Milhiet (France), and others.

Also Read Rajnath Singh to begin 3-day visit to Malaysia to deepen defence ties Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath Defence industry fulfilling security needs of friendly countries: Rajnath US-India partnership vital for stability in Indo-Pacific: US Army Chief Defence min to take up deal for acquiring MQ-9 Reaper armed drones from US Bedi will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers: PM Modi Mumbai second most polluted major global city on Monday: IQAir data MP elections: AAP fields state unit president Rani Agrawal from Singrauli Extended Safai Karmachari Commission's tenure till March 2025: Centre to SC IAEA calls on PM Modi, praises India's record as responsible nuclear power

"The event promises thought-provoking sessions, discussions, and insights into India's defence strategies and collaborations for comprehensive security in the Indo-Pacific region," it added.