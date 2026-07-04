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Home / India News / Arunachal deploys helicopter to airlift supplies as floods cut off villages

Arunachal deploys helicopter to airlift supplies as floods cut off villages

Collapsed bridges and landslides have left several villages in Lower Siang isolated, prompting emergency helicopter sorties to deliver food and medical supplies

Incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has triggered widespread flooding across the region

Incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has triggered widespread flooding across the region | Image Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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Flash floods and massive landslides triggered by heavy rains around a week ago cut off several remote villages in Arunachal Pradesh from the rest of the state, requiring the administration to deploy a commercial helicopter to supply emergency food and medical supplies to the deluge-hit areas.

Collapsed bridges and road blockades due to landslides at multiple locations left Rotte, Rame, Loglu, Lipin, Mane, Tene, Sipu, Kakki, Kadu, Rina, Sido, and Korang in Lower Siang completely isolated.

Responding to an urgent requisition from the Lower Siang deputy commissioner, the authorities pressed a state-owned Skyone Airways Mi-172 helicopter into service, an official report said.

 

The helicopter is scheduled to operate multiple sorties on Saturday to transport essential food and critical medical aid from the Pasighat Advanced Landing Ground in East Siang district to the Koyu helipad in Lower Siang district.

According to the Directorate of Civil Aviation's plan, the chopper will depart Naharlagun at 8 m on Saturday and arrive at the Koyu helipad an hour later to initiate the emergency relief operations.

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Civil aviation officials said administrative, disaster management, and food safety officials in Itanagar, Pasighat, Likabali, and Nari have been kept on high alert to coordinate the seamless offloading and distribution of the ration packages to the affected people.

Meanwhile, the Lower Siang district administration has stepped in to facilitate clearance of debris along the Likabali-Basar-Bame stretch of the Akajan-Likabali-Bame Road.

Likabali Additional Deputy Commissioner Mokar Riba said a massive landslide near Brahmaputra View near Garu has necessitated immediate clearing operations.

To ensure the safety of commuters and allow uninterrupted restoration work, the district administration has introduced a strict, time-bound traffic regulation schedule for all vehicular movement on the Akajan-Likabali-Bame Road, the officer said.

"Any violations of the order will invite strict legal action under relevant provisions," the order read.

The road serves as a lifeline for seven border districts of Arunachal Pradesh and is also of immense strategic importance for national security, as it facilitates the seamless transit of security personnel and equipment to the border regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Arunachal Pradesh Northeast floods landslide

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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