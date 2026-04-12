Asha Bhosle's demise creates huge void in world of music: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle and said it has created a huge void in the world of music.

Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India, Murmu said in an X post.

Bhosle, 92, died on Sunday. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

"The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India," the president said.

Murmu said she had fond memories of having interacted with Bhosle personally.

"She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades," the president said.

"Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers," she added. 'Irreparable loss to music': Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the passing away of legendary singer Asha Bhosle is an "irreparable loss to the realm of the arts." In a post on X in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath said, "The passing of the 'Empress of Melody' (swar samragyi) of the Indian music world, the great musical virtuoso and 'Padma Vibhushan' recipient, Asha Bhosle ji, is an extremely sorrowful event and constitutes an irreparable loss to the realm of the arts.

'Immortal through her voice': Rahul Gandhi

Through her voice, Asha Bhosle's art will forever remain immortal among people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, condoling the demise of the legendary playback singer.

"Through her voice, her art will forever remain immortal amongst us. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with her bereaved loved ones and admirers," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Asha Bhosle will always be remembered through her timeless songs: Goa CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, saying her voice defined eras of Indian music and she will always be remembered through her timeless songs.

Sawant, in a post on X, said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle ji. Her voice defined eras of Indian music and touched countless lives and will always be remembered through her timeless songs."

'Her music will never perish': Shankar Mahadevan

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, calling her death a very sad day for Indian music.

"I just cannot believe that our dearest Asha Tai is no more. I'm not able to express my sorrow and what I'm feeling right now as a musician, as Didi's worshipper, as a very close family friend and looking up to her like Goddess Saraswati. I'm sure that every single Indian is just heartbroken," he said in a video statement.