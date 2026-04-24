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Home / India News / Ashok Lahiri to be NITI Aayog vice-chairman, Gobardhan Das member: Report

Ashok Lahiri to be NITI Aayog vice-chairman, Gobardhan Das member: Report

Lahiri is a former chief economic advisor to the government and has served as a member of the 15th Finance Commission

Ashok Lahiri

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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Economist Ashok Lahiri and scientist Gobardhan Das will be appointed as vice-chairman and member of NITI Aayog, respectively, news agency PTI reported on Friday citing government sources.
 
Lahiri is a former chief economic advisor to the government and has served as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.
 
Das is currently the director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal. He earlier worked as a professor and chaired the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.
 

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Topics : Niti Aayog NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Scientist

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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