Ashok Lahiri to be NITI Aayog vice-chairman, Gobardhan Das member: Report

Economist Ashok Lahiri and scientist Gobardhan Das will be appointed as vice-chairman and member of NITI Aayog, respectively, news agency PTI reported on Friday citing government sources.

Lahiri is a former chief economic advisor to the government and has served as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

Das is currently the director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal. He earlier worked as a professor and chaired the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.