Ashok Lahiri to be NITI Aayog vice-chairman, Gobardhan Das member: Report
Lahiri is a former chief economic advisor to the government and has served as a member of the 15th Finance Commission
Aman Sahu New Delhi
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Economist Ashok Lahiri and scientist Gobardhan Das will be appointed as vice-chairman and member of NITI Aayog, respectively, news agency PTI reported on Friday citing government sources.
Lahiri is a former chief economic advisor to the government and has served as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.
Das is currently the director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal. He earlier worked as a professor and chaired the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.
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Topics : Niti Aayog NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Scientist
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 11:11 PM IST