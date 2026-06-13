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Home / India News / Assam to stop Aadhaar issuance for those above 18 yrs: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam to stop Aadhaar issuance for those above 18 yrs: CM Himanta Sarma

In some districts, it has crossed the 100 per cent mark, and we must ascertain who these people are who are taking the additional Aadhaar cards, Sarma said

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

The step is being taken to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshis get Aadhaar cards: Himanta | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Cabinet has decided that Aadhaar cards would not be issued to those above the age of 18 to ensure illegal immigrants don't acquire the document.

"In exceptional cases, the district commissioner will have to send a proposal to the state government seeking permission for issuing the card," he said at a press conference here after chairing a cabinet meeting.

Remarking that Aadhaar card issuance has reached a saturation point in the state, Sarma said, "In some districts, it has crossed the 100 per cent mark, and we must ascertain who these people are who are taking the additional Aadhaar cards."  The step is being taken to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshis get Aadhaar cards, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Aadhaar Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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