Assam CM lays foundation for Adani's ₹48,000 crore power project at Chapar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Adani Power Limited’s 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant (USTPP) at Chapar in lower Assam’s Dhubri district. The ₹48,000 crore project is expected to generate 5,000 jobs once operational and add to the state’s power generation capacity. The Chapar plant is part of a ₹63,000 crore power investment in Assam, with commissioning in phases starting in December 2030.

Across sectors, investments in the state will exceed ₹80,000 crore, with projects already moving from commitment to execution and set to create jobs, infrastructure and new economic opportunities across Assam over the next three to four years, the company said in a statement.

It added that the thermal power project would also create opportunities for local contractors, suppliers, transport operators and service providers, enabling them to participate in and grow alongside the Adani Group’s expanding vendor ecosystem in Assam.

Speaking at the foundation-stone-laying ceremony, Sarma said Assam was fast emerging as the region’s energy hub, with several mega energy projects in the pipeline. “The 3,200 MW Chapar project is a proud outcome of the confidence generated by the Advantage Assam Investor Summit 2.0. With an investment of nearly ₹48,000 crore, this project will constitute one of the largest single investments ever made in Assam,” he said.

Sarma added that besides providing employment opportunities, the project would benefit the state through increased economic activity and SGST revenues, while local industries and enterprises would have opportunities to participate in the emerging ecosystem.

The Chapar plant will comprise four 800 MW units and use ultra-supercritical technology, with high-efficiency systems and modern environmental safeguards. The company said the ₹63,000 crore power investment comprised around ₹48,000 crore for the Chapar plant and around ₹15,000 crore for two pumped storage plants (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW through Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

Speaking at the same event, Jeet Adani, director, Adani Group, said, “In just a few years, the Chapar project will become the largest power generation asset in the Northeast. It will fuel industries, give businesses the power to scale, and help bring affordable electricity to homes.”

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is implementing smart metering projects in Assam, supporting the modernisation of the state’s power distribution infrastructure. “In aviation and cement, the Group has committed significant investments in Assam. This includes Terminal 2 at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, which became operational on February 22, 2026,” the company said.