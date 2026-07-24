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Home / India News / Assam flood toll rises to 47, over 721,000 affected across 11 districts

Assam flood toll rises to 47, over 721,000 affected across 11 districts

Six more people died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 47 in this year's floods so far

Assam Flood, Flood

A partially submerged house in a flooded area after the water level of Brahmaputra river rises, in Morigaon district, Assam (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

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The Assam flood toll rose to 47 with six more deaths reported on Thursday, while the number of people affected by the deluge increased to over 721,000 in 11 districts, an official bulletin said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said several major rivers continued to flow over the danger level with rains in most parts of the state threatening to aggravate the situation.

Six more people died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 47 in this year's floods so far, the bulletin said.

Four deaths were reported from Sivasagar, and two from Charaideo, it said.

 

Over 721,000 people remained affected by the floods in 37 revenue circles and 883 villages across Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Charaideo, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia districts, the ASDMA said.

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Sivasagar was the worst-hit district with 375,000 people hit by the deluge, followed by Charaideo with 186,000 and Jorhat with 115,000, it said.

Till Wednesday, 643,000 people in 10 districts were affected by the floods in the state.

Altogether 103 relief camps were operational, sheltering 24,124 displaced people. Additionally, 255 relief distribution centres were also functional, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Crop area of 25,375.44 hectares remained submerged.

The rivers flowing over the red mark are Burhidining at Khowang in Dibrugarh, Kikhor at Sivasagar, Desang at Nanlamuraghat (Sivasagar), Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat) and Kushiyara at Sribhumi.

Damage to various infrastructure was also reported from different parts of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Assam floods Assam Flood fury Floods

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

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