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Home / India News / Assam flood toll rises to 87 with 2 more deaths, nearly 130k still affected

Assam flood toll rises to 87 with 2 more deaths, nearly 130k still affected

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority bulletin issued on Monday night, two deaths were reported from Sivasagar district in the last 24 hours

Assam floods

An advocate dries flood-damaged legal books and documents outside his residence after floodwaters receded, in the Santak area of Sivasagar district, Assam (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

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The toll in Assam's flood rose to 87 with two more fatalities, and nearly 130,000 people were still affected by the deluge even though water was receding from most of the inundated areas across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rain with thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya for the next few days, which could affect several Assam districts bordering the two states.

"The weather pattern suggests that thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall (orange and red warnings) are expected at most places of East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya and Papumpare, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, East Siang, Lohit and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh. This may impact the neighbouring districts of Assam," the weather office said.

 

A yellow warning (watch) has also been issued by IMD for most parts of Nagaland, which could impact Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts of Assam, it said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued on Monday night, two deaths were reported from Sivasagar district in the last 24 hours. With these fatalities, the toll in this year's flood reached 87.

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Children relocate sheep to a safer place by a boat after floodwaters submerged low-lying areas, in Morigaon district, Assam (PTI Photo)

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 82; nearly 193,000 people still affected

"Although reports of overnight rain were received from most of the flood-hit Upper Assam districts, water levels continued to recede from the inundated villages, giving some respite to the villagers," an ASDMA official said.

Altogether 128,000 people remained affected by the deluge across six districts, with Sivasagar being the worst-hit with over 55,000 impacted, followed by Charaideo (nearly 35,000) and Jorhat (more than 20,000).

The ASDMA said the administration has been operating 55 relief camps and relief distribution centres in five districts, currently taking care of 11,250 affected people.

Multiple agencies, including medical and veterinary teams, have been deployed in different flood-relief operations in the affected areas.

A crop area of 14,230.15 hectares remained submerged. Due to widespread flooding, almost 55,000 animals have been washed away, while another 35,000 have been affected.

Damage to various infrastructure, including embankments, houses, roads, schools and other public properties, was also reported from various parts, the ASDMA bulletin added.

At present, the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh is flowing above the danger level, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 10:42 AM IST