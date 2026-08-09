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Home / India News / Assam floods: 9 dead, 166,000 affected across 304 villages in Jorhat

Assam floods: 9 dead, 166,000 affected across 304 villages in Jorhat

Floodwaters are gradually receding in Jorhat, where 166,000 people across 304 villages have been affected and nine deaths reported, even as Assam's overall flood toll rises to 99

Assam Flood, Flood

People carry their bicycles as they wade through a flooded area after a substantial rise in the Brahmaputra river water level in Assam (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, on Sunday assured that the flood situation in Jorhat district is now under control, with the water level gradually receding, even as large-scale relief and rehabilitation efforts continue across the affected areas.

According to the latest assessment, around 166,000 people have been affected by the floods in 304 villages across the district. The floods have so far resulted in nine casualties. There has also been significant damage to agriculture and loss of livestock.

Speaking to ANI on the Jorhat flood situation, Margherita said, "The devastating floods affected 166,000 people in our Jorhat district, across 304 villages. The casualty number is nine. There were 39 relief camps, with a total of 9,659 people staying in the camps. More than 17,000 animals were washed away, with a total of 118,000 animals affected."

 

With the water level receding, authorities have stepped up relief and rehabilitation measures. Medical assistance, public health services and other essential support are being provided to people affected by the floods.

The Central Government and the State Government are extending continuous support for relief, rehabilitation and medical assistance. Authorities are also working to ensure that essential services and assistance reach people in the affected areas as the district gradually moves towards recovery.

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Meanwhile, the death toll in Assam's ongoing floods has reached 99, with several districts reporting casualties as the flood situation continues to remain grim across the state.

According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin released on Saturday, the devastating floods have heavily impacted multiple regions, resulting in the loss of 58 males and 23 females, alongwith 18 children (12 males and 6 females).

Among the hardest-hit areas, Cachar district has recorded 22 deaths, while Sivasagar has reported 10 fatalities. Other severely affected districts include Karimganj (nine deaths) and Golaghat (seven deaths), along with casualties reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong.

Rescue and relief operations remain underway in the affected areas as district administrations and revenue circles continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected populations in the inundated regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Assam floods Assam Northeast floods

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First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 2:06 PM IST