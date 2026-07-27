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Home / India News / Assam floods: Death toll rises to 68, over 524,000 remain affected

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 68, over 524,000 remain affected

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 524,700 people have been impacted in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts

Incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has triggered widespread flooding across the region

Incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has triggered widespread flooding across the region | Image Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

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The flood situation in Assam further improved on Sunday, though over 524,000 people remain affected across five districts, while two more fatalities pushed the toll in this year's deluge to 68, an official bulletin said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 524,700 people have been impacted in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Two more persons lost their lives during the last 24 hours, as they drowned in the flood waters in Charaideo district, it said in the bulletin issued late on Sunday.

Charaideo is the worst-hit district with nearly 190,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar (over 150,000) and Jorhat (around 140,000).

 

The flood situation improved since Saturday, when nearly 655,000 people were affected across six districts.

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The ASDMA said the administration has been operating 354 relief camps and aid distribution centres in four districts, taking care of 37,724 displaced people.

Multiple agencies like the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Service and the police have rescued several people from different parts of Upper Assam, it said.

At present, 763 villages are under water and 48,742.09 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, it said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure suffered damages in various districts of the state, the bulletin stated.

The Dhansiri river at Numaligarh is flowing above the danger level, the ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, 88,240 domestic animals and poultry have been affected across Assam, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Assam floods Assam Floods

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

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