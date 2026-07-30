Assam floods: Death toll rises to 78; over 300,000 people remain affected

The death toll in the Assam floods rose to 78, with seven districts currently affected by floods, according to the latest data.

The flood-affected districts are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath, and Kamrup (Metro). As many as 21 Revenue Circles (RCs) and 551 villages have been affected by the floods, while 3,00,031 people have been impacted.

The floodwaters have also affected 21,523.08 hectares of crop area across the affected districts.

Three people have lost their lives in the current flood situation, with two deaths reported from Sivasagar and one from Golaghat. The total number of flood-related deaths in the state so far stands at 78.

Meanwhile, one district, Kamrup Metro, has been affected by urban flooding. Three Revenue Circles and several localities and wards have been affected.

The affected localities include Padumbari, Boragaon, Excelcare Hospital, Lachit Nagar, Zoo Road, Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Satgaon, Beharbari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Jorabat and Kamarkuchi near Zubeen Khetra.

According to the data, no population has been reported affected by the urban flooding in Kamrup Metro.

Meanwhile, Assam Ministers flagged off relief materials loaded in 30 trucks for people affected by floods in the worst-hit districts of the state.

The relief vehicles, accompanied by Assam Gana Parishad MPs, MLAs, senior party officials, and Assam Police personnel, carried essential supplies, including food materials, clothing, and other necessities, for distribution among the affected population.

Speaking to reporters, Assam Minister Atul Bora said, "Some of our party colleagues have remained on-site to support victims' families and affected areas. A team of Assam Gana Parishad, comprising MPs, MLAs, senior party officials, and Assam police, accompanied relief vehicles carrying essential supplies. Despite the havoc and unfortunate loss of lives, the government, led by Himanta Biswa Sharma, has implemented effective measures, including a Rs 15,000 assistance per family... The government is providing food materials, and additional supplies such as clothing and other necessities are being distributed. Approximately 30 vehicles loaded with relief materials are currently stationed, with efforts ongoing to support the affected population. It will continue.