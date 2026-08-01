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Home / India News / Assam govt waives land tax for 1 year in 2 worst flood-hit districts

Assam govt waives land tax for 1 year in 2 worst flood-hit districts

The two districts have been badly hit by the deluge that has claimed the lives of 82 people across the state so far

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

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The Assam government on Saturday announced that land tax for people of the worst flood-hit Sivasagar and Charaideo districts would be waived for a period of one year.

The two districts have been badly hit by the deluge that has claimed the lives of 82 people across the state so far.

Announcing the decision on a Facebook Live session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the waiver will be applicable from April 1.

Sarma said the electricity bill for domestic users with consumption of less than 300 units in these two districts will also be waived for the month of July.

 

"In case of consumers who have pre-paid metres, the government will reload 300 units," he added.

Sarma further said a meeting was held with representatives of insurance companies, during which the government asked them to ensure quick and hassle-free settlement of claims by people from flood-affected Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

He said the insurance companies have promised to come out with a simple form and reduce the number of requisite documents to the bare minimum to facilitate claims from these four districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Assam flood Northeast India

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:53 PM IST