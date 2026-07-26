Assam govt waives stamp duty on loans up to Rs 10 lakh for SHG members

The Assam government on Saturday decided to waive stamp duty on loans of up to ₹10 lakh availed by members of self-help groups.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said the state cabinet has approved the waiver of stamp duty on individual loan documents executed by self-help group (SHG) members under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The waiver will be applicable for loans up to ₹10 lakh obtained for livelihood and enterprise purposes from scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks or other financial institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India, he said after a cabinet meeting.

Sarma also said the Cabinet has okayed compulsory registration of agreements for sale, development agreements, property-related powers of attorney, short-term leases, equitable mortgages, sale certificates, bank guarantees, conveyance through merger and demerger and partnerships involving immovable property.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Assam Ayurvedic Health Services Rules, 2026.

"The service rules shall regulate the recruitment and the service conditions of the services of the Medical Officers (AYURVEDA) appointed to the Assam Ayurvedic Health Service under the Health and Family Welfare Department," he said.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the amendment of 'The Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam, (Regulation of Admission into 1st year MBBS/BDS courses) Rules, 2017'.

"This will ensure reservation of one more seat each for Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom and Chutia communities in the state's medical colleges," Sarma said.

Besides, the chief minister announced reservation of two MBBS seats specifically for domiciled orphan candidates, adjusted against their respective social category seats.

According to him, the cabinet has also approved admission of students under state quota for permanent residents of Assam for three generations but schooled outside the state.

The government also approved the mode of procurement for masoor dal and sugar for the period from October 2026 to March 2027, with procurement to be undertaken through NAFED, which will float the tender and discover the rates based on open market rates, Sarma said.