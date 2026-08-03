Assam releases first tranche of ₹75,000 relief for flood-hit households

The Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of interim relief of about ₹75,000 each to flood-affected households, officials said on Monday.

The toll in the devastating deluge in Upper Assam rose to 85 as three more deaths were reported on Sunday even as the number of affected people dipped to 135,000, they said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is touring the worst-affected districts, released the first tranche of interim relief from Dibrugarh.

Families with severely damaged houses in Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts will receive ₹15,000 per household, among other benefits being provided for the affected people in the first tranche, with total relief amounting to ₹75,000 per household, the officials said.

Sarma is scheduled to visit parts of Sivasagar district during the day and oversee the relief and rehabilitation operations, while also interacting with the affected people.

The fresh fatalities in the deluge were reported in Sivasagar, one of the most-affected districts in the current wave of floods in the northeastern state.

A total of 136,200 people remained affected by floods in the Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sivasagar districts.

On Saturday, almost 180,000 people were affected across five districts. Sivasagar remained the worst-hit with over 55,000 people affected, followed by 40,000 people in Charaideo and 22,000 in Jorhat.

Altogether 54 relief camps and relief distribution centres were being run by the administration in five districts, taking care of 13,771 people at present.

Farmland of 15,422 hectares remained submerged in the affected districts.

The Dhansiri River was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, the officials added.