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Home / India News / Stampede-like situation at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, 25 injured

Stampede-like situation at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, 25 injured

West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to the hospital

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, Kolkata crowd surge, 25 injured in Kolkata, Kolkata Medical College and Hospital

Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 10:12 PM IST

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At least 25 people were injured in a stampede-like situation arising out of a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said.

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation, a senior officer said.

"At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," he said.

West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to the hospital.

Disaster management personnel rushed to the spot.

 

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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 10:08 PM IST