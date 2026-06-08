Monday, June 08, 2026 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / At least 6 workers killed after molten iron spill at Vizag Steel Plant

At least 6 workers killed after molten iron spill at Vizag Steel Plant

Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help

Photo: Unsplash

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least six workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed here on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

According to the information shared with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav by Visakhapatnam district health officials, till 6.30 pm on Monday, the dead bodies of four people out of the six dead have reached the steel plant's general hospital.

"A total of six casualties reported to the steel plant's general hospital," an official press release said.

Earlier, an official said five bodies have been recovered so far, indicating that the toll could rise.

"We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered," the official told PTI.

 

Also Read

AP TET 2026 notification

AP TET 2026 notification released at cse.ap.gov.in: Here's how to apply

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Three workers killed in gas leak at Ludhiana factory, two hospitalised

AP EAMCET results 2026

AP EAMCET results 2026: AP EAPCET scorecards releasing soon on website

steelmakers, steel

AMNS India Vizag cluster first SIP to get nod under ₹60,000 cr PM-SETU

Mission SANA: Red Balloon Aerospace launched India's first super-pressure balloon plaftorm VISTA from Indira Gandhi Stadium, Vijayawada

Red Balloon Aerospace launches India's 1st domestic super-pressure platform

However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties.

Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kashmir hailstorm, kashmir apple, apple orchards, climate change

For Kashmir's apple farmers, hailstorms now threaten more than fruit

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Heat, humidity during India's monsoon may extend summer heat stress: Study

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha elections 2026: How elections take place for the Upper House

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quits party, steps down as Rajya Sabha member

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge calls for unity in INDIA bloc to confront challenges facing country

Topics : Visakhapatnam Accident Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Price TodayHexagon Nutrition IPOIMD Weather ForecastRBI MPC RatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance