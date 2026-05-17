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Home / India News / At UN, India flags concerns over targeting of commercial ships in Hormuz

At UN, India flags concerns over targeting of commercial ships in Hormuz

A combination of short-term and structural measures alongside international cooperation are essential to respond to the crisis, said India's Permanent Representative to the UN Parvathaneni Harish

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

At least two other Indian-flagged ships have been attacked since the conflict broke out. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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Targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew and impeding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is "unacceptable", India's Permanent Representative to the UN Parvathaneni Harish has said, stressing that international law governing safe passage must be "fully respected".

Harish's remarks at a special meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) on safeguarding energy and supply flows came days after an India-flagged commercial vessel came under attack off the coast of Oman.

Omani authorities rescued all 14 crew members of the vessel sailing from Somalia, but it was not immediately known who carried out the strike.

In a post on X, Harish said that at the UNECOSOC meeting, he shared India's approach to the recent energy and fertiliser crisis caused by the West Asia conflict.

 

"A combination of short-term and structural measures alongside international cooperation are essential to respond to the crisis," he said.

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"Reiterated that targeting of commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew and impeding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. International law in this regard must be fully respected," he added.

The attack on the India-flagged vessel on May 13 took place amid the fragile situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway close to the coast of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies pass.

It has been severely disrupted by the conflict in West Asia that started on February 28, with the US and Israel launching joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Earlier, India had described the attack as "unacceptable".

At least two other Indian-flagged ships have been attacked since the conflict broke out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : United Nations Shipping

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First Published: May 17 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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