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Australia probes threat to PM Modi ahead of Melbourne visit next week

Australian authorities are investigating an online threat against PM Modi ahead of his Melbourne visit, with police examining the source of the post and security agencies reviewing the matter

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 10:12 PM IST

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Australian authorities on Saturday said they are investigating an online threat targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi days before his scheduled visit to Melbourne. Police, according to local media reports, are examining the origin of a social media post to determine whether any criminal offence has been committed.
 
This comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to Australia from July 8 to July 10, during which he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and participate in community engagements, including the "Melbourne Meets Modi" event at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.
 
According to Australian media reports, the threat appeared as a comment on a Facebook post promoting the Melbourne event.
 
 
The message allegedly threatened harm to the Indian prime minister during his visit.
 
The Australia Today reported that the matter was referred to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) on the same day the comment appeared online.

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Sources familiar with the investigation told the publication that investigators have identified the IP address associated with the social media post and are examining the circumstances surrounding the message. Authorities are also assessing whether any criminal offences may have been committed.
 
An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said no arrests had been made in connection with the case, according to the report.
 
The alleged threat has surfaced as Australia prepares for PM Modi's visit next week. The Australia leg is the second stop of his three-nation tour, which begins in Indonesia and concludes in New Zealand.
 
During his stay in Melbourne, PM Modi is expected to meet Albanese, call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn, participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum and address members of the Indian diaspora.

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Topics : Narendra Modi Australia Melbourne

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 10:10 PM IST

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