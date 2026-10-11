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Home / India News / Ayodhya Ram temple gets FSSAI's top 'Eat Right Place of Worship' rating

Ayodhya Ram temple gets FSSAI's top 'Eat Right Place of Worship' rating

Food regulator FSSAI has certified Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ayodhya, as 'Eat Right Place of Worship' for maintaining adequate food safety and hygiene standards.

FSSAI

FSSAI certifies Ayodhya’s Ram temple as an ‘Eat Right Place of Worship’.

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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Food regulator FSSAI has certified Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ayodhya, as 'Eat Right Place of Worship' for maintaining adequate food safety and hygiene standards.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the certificate has been issued as per its guidelines for a period of two years, from October 11, 2026 to October 10, 2028.

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ayodhya, has been officially certified as an 'Eat Right Place of Worship' by FSSAI," the regulator said.

The certificate was handed over by FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani in a special ceremony in Ayodhya on Saturday.

 

According to the FSSAI website, the 'Eat Right Places of Worship' is an initiative to encourage places of worship to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene.

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The objective is also to convey food safety messages through such places to people to act as responsible citizens.

"It aims at creation of awareness amongst the places of worship to prevent malpractices and irregularities related to food served as Prasad/langar, etc. and ensuring proper regulatory compliance of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations made thereunder," the regulator has mentioned.

It provides useful tips, do's and don'ts, methods, and practices that should be followed at such places.

Before issuing certificates, the FSSAI conducts a pre-audit of the checklist, then provides training, and finally, there is a final audit by third-party agencies.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, 2024, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya FSSAI Food safety

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 10:47 PM IST