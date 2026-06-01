Bajaj Auto posts 20% growth in total vehicle sales at 461,257 units in May

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 20 per cent on-year growth in total vehicle sales, including exports, at 461,257 units in May.

The Pune-based auto maker had a total vehicle sales of 384,621 units in May 2025, as per a company statement.

Total domestic sales for the reporting month stood at 248,031 vehicles, a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year, while exports spiked 34 per cent at 213,226 units from 158,888 vehicles in May 2025, Bajaj Auto said.

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 393,204 units in the previous month, up 18 per cent from 332,370 units in May 2025, the company said.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were seen at 209,528 units, growing 9 per cent year-on-year, and two-wheeler exports stood at 183,676 units for the previous month, a growth of 30 per cent year-on-year, Bajaj Auto said.

The total commercial vehicle sales grew 30 per cent year-on-year at 68,053 units in the previous month, the company said.