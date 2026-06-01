Monday, June 01, 2026 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bajaj Auto posts 20% growth in total vehicle sales at 461,257 units in May

Bajaj Auto posts 20% growth in total vehicle sales at 461,257 units in May

Total domestic sales for the reporting month stood at 248,031 vehicles, a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year, while exports spiked 34 per cent at 213,226 units from 158,888 vehicles in May 2025

Bajaj Auto showroom

The Pune-based auto maker had a total vehicle sales of , as per a company statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 20 per cent on-year growth in total vehicle sales, including exports, at 461,257 units in May.

The Pune-based auto maker had a total vehicle sales of 384,621 units in May 2025, as per a company statement.

Total domestic sales for the reporting month stood at 248,031 vehicles, a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year, while exports spiked 34 per cent at 213,226 units from 158,888 vehicles in May 2025, Bajaj Auto said.

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 393,204 units in the previous month, up 18 per cent from 332,370 units in May 2025, the company said.

 

Domestic two-wheeler sales were seen at 209,528 units, growing 9 per cent year-on-year, and two-wheeler exports stood at 183,676 units for the previous month, a growth of 30 per cent year-on-year, Bajaj Auto said.

The total commercial vehicle sales grew 30 per cent year-on-year at 68,053 units in the previous month, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

West Bengal free bus ride, bus travel

West Bengal govt rolls out free bus travel for women on state-run services

Fire, Hospital fire

Fire breaks out in Ministry of Education office building in Delhi's ITO

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari expands his cabinet, 35 more ministers take oath

SC, Supreme Court

Five new judges appointed to Supreme Court, taking total strength to 37

Delhi Rains, Rain

Thunderstorms, rain to continue across India; Delhi under yellow alert

Topics : Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto sales vehicle sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance