Ban on construction in Delhi from Dec 10 to Jan 20 to curb air pollution

Construction activities will be completely banned in Delhi from December 10 to January 20 as part of the government's measures to curb air pollution during the winter season, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

In a post on X, Gupta urged citizens to report violations, saying construction sites measuring above 500 square metres would be monitored through the Delhi government's Dust Portal and AI-enabled cameras.

"Construction will be completely banned from 10 December to 20 January. If you spot any violation, inform MCD, your MLA, or me directly," she said.

Gupta said that during the previous winter, construction activities had continued at some sites despite the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with work being carried out behind covers.

"Last time, even under GRAP, some construction continued behind covers," she said.

This year, such sites will be monitored in real time through the Dust Portal and AI-enabled cameras, with alerts being sent to the government's Control and Command Centre, she said.

"Notices, warnings and fines will follow," Gupta wrote, urging people to "inform, tag, complain and stop them".

The Delhi government had in July launched the AI-powered Dust Portal 2.0 to strengthen monitoring of construction and demolition sites and improve enforcement of dust pollution control measures.

The portal, developed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, integrates GIS mapping, live 360-degree PTZ cameras, PM10 and PM2.5 sensors and AI-based analytics to monitor compliance at construction sites measuring 500 square yards or more.

The system generates yellow, orange and red alerts based on pollution levels and facilitates digital issuance of compliance certificates and enforcement notices in case of violations.

The upgraded portal also provides dashboards for district-wise monitoring, pollution trends and hotspot analysis, while enabling officials and project proponents to remotely monitor construction sites through live camera feeds, sensor data and AI-generated analysis.