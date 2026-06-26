Bank holiday on Muharram: Will banks be closed on June 26? Check full list

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule, banks will be closed on Friday, June 26, in a number of states and union territories due to Muharram.

Additionally, many locations will observe the fourth Saturday and Sunday holidays, resulting in a three-day weekend ahead. Customers with branch-related business may want to complete their transactions at the banks ahead of time.

Muharram Bank holiday in June 2026

In many regions of the nation, bank branches will be closed on June 26 for Muharram in accordance with the RBI's city-by-city holiday schedule. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram are among the states and union territories that will observe the holiday.

In 18 RBI banking locations, banks will be closed on June 26. Among these, only Aizawl and Shimla will remain closed on June 29 for local holidays, while bank branches in all other centres will reopen.

More about bank holidays in June 2026

Since June 27 is the fourth Saturday of the month and a mandatory holiday for both scheduled and non-scheduled banks, banks nationwide will be closed on this day after the Muharram holiday. Due to the weekly Sunday holiday, branches will also be closed on June 28.

June also includes bank holidays for regional holidays, including YMA Day, Raja Sankranti, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, Remna Ni, and Muharram-related holidays in several states, according to the RBI calendar.

Online banking service during bank holidays 2026

The majority of banking services are now available online via ATMs, UPI platforms, mobile banking, and internet banking; some services still need to be accessed in person at a branch.

These include completing some loan-related requests that require physical evidence, closing savings or current accounts, altering signatures in bank records, starting some account types that require in-person verification, and replacing passbooks in certain situations.