Wednesday, August 26, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaRaw sugar import termsVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / India News / Bank holiday today: Banks closed in these states on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Bank holiday today: Banks closed in these states on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, August 26 is a bank holiday at several RBI centres under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

ICICI Bank

Public and private sector banks in several states will remain closed today, August 26, on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Representative Image: Bloomberg)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Public and private sector banks in several states will remain closed today, August 26, on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Baravafat. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed by Muslim communities worldwide.
 
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, August 26 is a bank holiday at several RBI centres under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
 

Where are the banks closed today?

 
Banks will remain closed today in several states and Union Territories. These include: 
Maharashtra
Karnataka

Also Read

Electronics

India's electronics components push: What is made locally, what is imported

The reported Tata Electronics incident highlights the growing cybersecurity challenge facing manufacturers that play a critical role in global technology supply chains.

Beyond assembly: Can ECMS build India's missing electronics supplier base?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed on Wednesday?

real estate, dubai

Apartment owners can't claim exclusive rights over shared amenities: HC

Delhi Public Prosecutors Biometric Attendance Dispute | AEBAS

Why prosecutors in Delhi are challenging mandatory biometric attendance

Madhya Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Uttarakhand
Telangana
Manipur
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttar Pradesh
 
Kerala
Delhi
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand
 
According to the RBI holiday calendar, bank branches will remain shut in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.
 
However, August 26 is not listed as a holiday at several other RBI centres, including Ahmedabad, Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Kolkata, Panaji, Shillong and Shimla.
 
This means bank branches in these locations will remain open, while branches in areas observing the holiday will remain closed.
 

Will online banking and UPI work today?

 
While physical bank branches will remain closed in locations observing the holiday, customers can continue to access digital banking services. Internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI and ATMs will remain available for regular use.
 
Customers can use UPI and mobile or internet banking to make payments and transfer funds. Digital banking channels can also be used for other routine services, although the availability of specific transactions may vary between banks.
 
Branch-based services such as cash deposits or withdrawals at the counter, cheque-related work and passbook updates will not be available at locations where branches are closed today.
 

What is Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi?

 
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is traditionally observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
 
The day is observed as a time to remember the Prophet’s life, teachings and message, with a focus on values such as compassion, kindness, justice and peaceful coexistence.
 
This year, celebrations began on Tuesday, August 25, and will continue through the evening of Wednesday, August 26.
 

More From This Section

Delhi high court

Delhi HC asks FSSAI not to cancel ITC licence over '100%' atta claims

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

India steps up three-week diplomatic outreach ahead of Brics Summit

pharma, drugs, medicine

Influenza cases push up sales of anti-infectives, painkillers across India

Tata Steel Ltd. plant in IJmuiden, Netherlands

SC sets aside Tata Steel GST notice, flags mechanical plea of suppression

AI jobs

AI to reshape sports sector jobs, create career avenues: Jayant Chaudhary

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Banks Holiday BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST