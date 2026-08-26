Bank holiday today: Banks closed in these states on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Public and private sector banks in several states will remain closed today, August 26, on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Baravafat. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed by Muslim communities worldwide.

According to the Reserve Bank of India ’s holiday calendar, August 26 is a bank holiday at several RBI centres under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Where are the banks closed today?

Banks will remain closed today in several states and Union Territories. These include:

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand

Telangana

Manipur

Jammu and Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh

Kerala

Delhi

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

According to the RBI holiday calendar, bank branches will remain shut in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

However, August 26 is not listed as a holiday at several other RBI centres, including Ahmedabad, Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Kolkata, Panaji, Shillong and Shimla.

This means bank branches in these locations will remain open, while branches in areas observing the holiday will remain closed.

Will online banking and UPI work today?

While physical bank branches will remain closed in locations observing the holiday, customers can continue to access digital banking services. Internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI and ATMs will remain available for regular use.

Customers can use UPI and mobile or internet banking to make payments and transfer funds. Digital banking channels can also be used for other routine services, although the availability of specific transactions may vary between banks.

Branch-based services such as cash deposits or withdrawals at the counter, cheque-related work and passbook updates will not be available at locations where branches are closed today.

What is Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi?

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is traditionally observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The day is observed as a time to remember the Prophet’s life, teachings and message, with a focus on values such as compassion, kindness, justice and peaceful coexistence.

This year, celebrations began on Tuesday, August 25, and will continue through the evening of Wednesday, August 26.