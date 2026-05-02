Saturday, May 02, 2026 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Banks not probe agencies, can't freeze accounts arbitrarily: Allahabad HC

Banks not probe agencies, can't freeze accounts arbitrarily: Allahabad HC

A division bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Avadhesh Kumar Chaudhary imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on Indian Overseas Bank for freezing a customer's account without valid justification

Allahabad High Court

The order came while allowing a petition filed by M/s SA Enterprises, a company which deals in fishery machinery | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday expressed displeasure over what it termed a growing tendency of banks to arbitrarily freeze accounts, observing that a bank acts as a trustee and not an investigative agency.

A division bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Avadhesh Kumar Chaudhary imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on Indian Overseas Bank for freezing a customer's account without valid justification, directing that the amount be paid to the account holder within four weeks.

The order came while allowing a petition filed by M/s SA Enterprises, a company which deals in fishery machinery.

 

In its plea, the company stated it had received ₹23 lakh in its bank account through RTGS on January 16, 2026. The bank froze the account citing suspicion as the firm had declared an annual income of ₹5.76 lakh at the time of opening the account.

In its defence, the bank argued that the transaction appeared suspicious and the action was taken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Also Read

Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank.

Plan is to front-load ECL related provisions: Indian Overseas Bank MD & CEOpremium

banking, banks

High-level panel to oversee banks' balance sheet constraints: DFS secy

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad HC upholds land acquisition for Noida airport expansion

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI allows banks to implement suo motu loan resolution in calamitiespremium

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 43% to ₹1,505 crore

The court, however, noted that the account was not frozen due to any cybercrime trigger but because the bank had assumed the role of an investigating agency.

It held that banks cannot determine the source of funds on their own unless there is a formal directive from agencies such as the police, the Enforcement Directorate or the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The bench observed that the increasing trend of freezing bank accounts without adequate grounds is a matter of concern, adding that such arbitrary actions disrupt business operations and adversely affect the commercial reputation and financial stability of account holders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India's first barrierless, Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system has been officially implemented at the Choryasi toll plaza on NH-48 near Surat | Photo: X/ @ANI

India drives into an era of barrier-free toll collection with MLFF rolloutpremium

Jabalpur boat tragedy

MP cruise boat tragedy: Toll rises to 9; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

gavel

Should money laundering trials pause till predicate offence trial?premium

heatwave summer heat

Above-normal heatwave days likely in parts of India in May, says IMD

electricity, solar, power plant, green energy

India curtailed 31 GW of renewable energy capacity in Q4 FY26: CREA

Topics : Allahabad High Court Banks probe Indian Overeas Bank Indian Overseas Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price HikeRR vs DC LIVE ScoreRaja Shivaji Box Office CollectionDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table