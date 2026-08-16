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Home / India News / BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologises to law students over NALSAR row

BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologises to law students over NALSAR row

n a statement issued on Independence Day, Mishra said recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings

Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra

Mishra said recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings. Image: Manan Kumar Mishra's Facebook profile

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

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Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra has apologised to law students after facing criticism over a now-withdrawn order to state bar councils not to enrol any of the current batch of graduating NALSAR students as advocates.

In a statement issued on Independence Day, Mishra said recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings.

"If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same.

There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter," the statement said.

 

The controversy began after a section of students of NALSAR University of Law wrote to the vice chancellor, registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest to the varsity's convocation.

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In the first circular, BCI chairperson Mishra said it was examining allegations regarding a campaign against the CJI's participation in the university's convocation and had sought a report identifying those responsible.

The decision was reversed within hours following criticism from members of the legal fraternity.

A modified order said the "vast majority" of the students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant later sharply pulled up the BCI for the order and said it was "dialogue between students and me".

The NALSAR Student Bar Council subsequently demanded a public apology from Mishra. Graduating students, current students and alumni of NLSIU, Bengaluru, also issued a joint statement seeking a similar apology and rejected the presence of the BCI chairperson and the CJI at their convocation.

Mishra, in his statement, described students of National Law Universities as among the country's most informed and discerning young citizens, saying their decisions carry significance beyond individual events or controversies.

"The young men and women studying there today will tomorrow become advocates, senior advocates, teachers, scholars and judges. Some among them may one day occupy the highest positions in the legal and judicial system.

"That is why their decisions carry significance beyond a single event or controversy," the BCI chairman said.

He said peaceful protest and disagreement were part of a constitutional democracy, but urged students to reconsider issues objectively when further facts or clarifications emerge.

Mishra also said convocation was a special occasion and that the decision to attend or abstain ultimately rested with students.

"No student should be compelled to attend, and no student should feel compelled to abstain. My only appeal is that the decision should be taken independently, after considering the matter in its entirety and according to their own judgment," he said.

He further appealed that the issue should not acquire a "political or extraneous colour through outside influence" and called for its resolution in a spirit of fairness and reconciliation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Law Bar Council of India Indian Law

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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 12:13 PM IST