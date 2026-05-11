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Home / India News / Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal appointed chief secretary by Adhikari-led BJP govt

Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal appointed chief secretary by Adhikari-led BJP govt

Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, helmed the EC-mandated SIR exercise in the state in the run-up to the assembly polls

Manoj Agarwal

West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

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West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal was appointed the chief secretary of the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in the state, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, helmed the EC-mandated SIR exercise in the state in the run-up to the assembly polls in which around 91 lakh voters were removed from the electoral rolls.

Incumbent Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala was named Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, the order stated.

Nariwala, a 1993-batch IAS, was named the chief secretary of West Bengal by the poll body, removing Nandini Chakravorty from the position of the state's top bureaucrat.

 

The BJP came to power for the first time in the state after handing a stunning defeat to the Trinamool Congress. The saffron party secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, reducing the TMC to 80 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suvendu Adhikari Election Commission of India West Bengal BJP

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

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