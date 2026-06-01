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Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari expands his cabinet, 35 more ministers take oath

Governor R N Ravi administered the oath, bringing the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

The expansion marks a significant reshuffle as the state government moves to strengthen its administrative team and governance across various departments (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

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The West Bengal cabinet expanded as 35 new ministers took oath at the Lok Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday.

Governor R N Ravi administered the oath, bringing the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration. The expansion marks a significant reshuffle as the state government moves to strengthen its administrative team and governance across various departments.

MLAs Dipak Barman, Arjun Singh, Shankar Ghosh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Tapash Roy, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Ajoy Poddar, Swapan Dasgupta, Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee and Kalyan Chakraborti were among those sowrn in as new ministers.

The ceremony at Lok Bhawan reflects the growing responsibilities and portfolios being distributed among the new ministers.

 

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arjun Singh on Monday who is part of the new cabinet expressed his readiness to take on new responsibilities in line with party and public expectations, as the West Bengal cabinet is set for expansion

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Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I always take on new responsibilities and strive to fulfil them."

Singh highlighted his commitment to align with his party's direction while ensuring public welfare.

He added, "Even today, I am about to take on a new responsibility. Whatever the government wants, the party wants, or the people want, we must rise to the occasion--that is our priority."

This comes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said 35 more ministers will be inducted into the state government at an oath-taking ceremony.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated that Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office to the new ministers at Lok Bhavan.

"The full Cabinet of the democratically elected Nationalist State Government of West Bengal will be sworn in at the Lok Bhavan. 35 Ministers of the WB Govt will take their Oath of Office, administered by His Excellency, the Hon'ble Governor Shri R N Ravi Ji. We stand committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the People of West Bengal," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Bengal ministers

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

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