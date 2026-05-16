Bengal govt scraps Police Welfare Board, eyes stricter law and order

The West Bengal government on Saturday dissolved the Police Welfare Board, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

The chief minister, after chairing an administrative review meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, asserted that attacks on police personnel would not be tolerated under any circumstances and stressed the need for strict enforcement of law and order.

"Earlier, there was the law of the rulers; now there is the rule of the law," Adhikari said, underlining his government's stand on policing and administration.

"The Police Welfare Board was constituted with a good intention. But eventually, it became a party's frontal organisation. I do not know how that helped in the welfare of the police, but it became a place for getting illegal extension (of employment). There are people who have personally benefited. Today, we are dissolving the Board," Adhikari said.

The chief minister also announced that women police personnel would be given priority in postings within their home districts to help them balance professional and personal responsibilities.

He asked the police to remain vigilant against infiltration through riverine tracts of the international border with Bangladesh and directed officials to strengthen surveillance in the vulnerable areas.

Reiterating his government's stand against extortion, Adhikari said the collection of illegal money from auto-rickshaw and toto (e-rickshaw) drivers must stop immediately.

"The police will examine complaints and take action accordingly," he said, urging people to come forward with specific complaints.

"If anyone is involved in extortion, report it," Adhikari added.

The meeting reviewed administrative and policing issues across districts, with senior officers across the state participating through the virtual mode.