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Home / India News / Bengal govt to clear DA arrears for 2016-19 in single instalment by Mar 31

Bengal govt to clear DA arrears for 2016-19 in single instalment by Mar 31

The decision follows a Supreme Court order in February directing the state government to clear the DA arrears, after which the administration had announced that payments would begin in March

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In a partial modification of its March 13 order, the state government has now decided to release the entire arrears for the period from January 2016 to December 2019 by March 31, the official said. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 11:43 PM IST

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The West Bengal government will pay the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears to serving employees, pensioners and family pensioners in a single instalment instead of the two tranches announced earlier, an official said on Saturday.

The decision follows a Supreme Court order in February directing the state government to clear the DA arrears, after which the administration had announced that payments would begin in March.

In a partial modification of its March 13 order, the state government has now decided to release the entire arrears for the period from January 2016 to December 2019 by March 31, the official said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dearness Allowance West Bengal Supreme Court Pensions

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 11:43 PM IST

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