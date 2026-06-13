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Home / India News / Bengal police raid Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence for over 4 hours

Bengal police raid Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence for over 4 hours

The development came barely two days after the West Bengal CID questioned Banerjee in connection with the alleged forged-signature case linked to the state assembly

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

The TMC alleged that the police teams broke open the lock and entered Banerjee's premises (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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In a dramatic pre-dawn operation that triggered a political storm in West Bengal, a large contingent of police, accompanied by central forces, raided the Kalighat residence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday in connection with a case filed in a police station in Paschim Medinipur district, a senior officer said.

The development came barely two days after the West Bengal CID questioned Banerjee in connection with the alleged forged-signature case linked to the state assembly and amid a series of fresh summons issued to him by multiple investigating agencies.

According to local sources, police teams, including officers from Paschim Medinipur's Salboni Police Station and Kolkata Police, arrived outside Banerjee's Patuapara residence shortly after 3 am.

 

Central force personnel took positions outside the premises while police officers attempted to enter the house.

The TMC alleged that the police teams broke open the lock and entered Banerjee's premises.

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The sudden police action prompted former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to rush to Abhishek's residence after being informed about the developments.

The operation continued for more than four hours, with police personnel remaining inside the premises in the morning. Several officers were seen coming out of the Banerjee's residence this morning and holding discussions outside before re-entering the house.

Speaking to reporters after coming out of the residence, Banerjee alleged that the police had broken open a lock and searched the entire house.

"They broke open the lock, entered the house and searched every room," he claimed.

Officials, however, did not immediately clarify the specific case in connection with which the operation was carried out.

The development comes against the backdrop of an intensifying legal and political battle involving Banerjee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal TMC All India Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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