Bengaluru brew blues: Is India's Silicon Valley in for thirsty times ahead?

With soaring temperatures and the cricket frenzy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Bengaluru's thirst for beer is hitting an all-time high. However, Karnataka's capital could be on the verge of a potential beer crisis.

Bengaluru 'high' on beer

As the mercury rises, an ice-cold beer becomes irresistible. Recent data from the excise department shows a surge in beer sales across Bengaluru, with 61 per cent of April 2023's total sales achieved within the first fortnight, reported The Times of India (TOI).

"We sold 3.86 million boxes of beer last April, and this year, we already sold 2.35 million boxes in the first two weeks of the month," a department official told TOI.

Attributing the spike to soaring temperatures and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, another official revealed that the IPL further fuelled beer sales, especially with pubs and bars offering special deals during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) matches.

"This year, there has been an overall increase of 20 per cent in beer sales due to the high temperatures and IPL matches. Many spirits consumers have also switched to beer," said Chethan Hegde, Bengaluru Chapter head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), to The Hindu.

Brewery bottlenecks in Bengaluru

While the demand for beer surges, breweries and pubs in Bengaluru are struggling to keep pace. According to the New Indian Express (NIE), soaring sales have left these establishments grappling to replenish stocks, forcing them to reconsider weekend offers.

The NIE reported that several pubs and breweries in the tech hub are scaling back promotions like 'buy two get one' and 'buy one get one' on pitchers due to the supply crunch.

Manufacturers point to the fruit season and extended weekends as contributors to the unprecedented demand. A representative from a major brewery in Marathahalli cited suboptimal mangoes for a dip in fruit beer sales, prompting consumers to choose regular beer.

"Typically during the summer, we offer fruit-flavoured beer, with sales relying heavily on fruits like mangoes and pineapples. This year, suboptimal mangoes led to a drop in fruit beer sales, prompting people to opt for regular beer," he said.

The operational head of another brewery on Residency Road highlighted challenges posed by the high temperatures, which make it difficult to maintain optimal fermentation conditions.

Microbrewery mania in Bengaluru

Despite the brewing crisis, Bengaluru's love for beer remains strong. With over 70 breweries across the city, Bengaluru is known as India's 'beer capital'.

The rise of microbreweries over the past decade has added excitement to the social scene. The Biere Club kick-started this revolution, introducing novel beer styles to the city, reported The News Minute (TNM).

Some credit Bengaluru's traffic woes for fostering its beer culture. Beer consultant Akash Hirebet attributes the rise of craft beer and microbreweries to the city's legendary traffic, making local hangouts a necessity for weary commuters.

"Craft beer and microbreweries have become a neighbourhood thing partly due to the legendary Bangalore traffic, which made commutes so difficult and time-consuming that people wanted to go somewhere within 15-20 minutes of where they live," he told TNM.

After long work hours, young people seek relaxation in an informal setting, a niche filled by Bengaluru's craft breweries. Devesh Agarwal, founder of The Wine Connoisseurs group, told Conde Nast Traveller last year, "Beer has become a young person's drink. It is not stuffy like wine."

Reflecting on the relationship between microbreweries and Bengaluru, Sibi Venkataraju, co-founder of Toit, one of the city's well-known microbreweries, told TNM in 2021, "Microbreweries and Bangalore were a match made in heaven."