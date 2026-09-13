Bengaluru Police rescue over 500 child labourers during special operation

The City Police has rescued 529 child labourers during a special operation in which surprise inspections were conducted at 6,076 locations across the city.

Police said they registered 105 cases against employers for allegedly engaging children in labour.

The operation was conducted on Saturday by special teams comprising police personnel and Labour Inspectors at commercial establishments, industrial areas and other places under various police station jurisdictions.

"During the operation, a total of 529 children who were found working at these establishments were rescued," Bengaluru police said in a statement on Sunday.

The cases were registered against shop owners and employers under provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, the statement said, adding that further investigation was in progress.

The West division recorded the highest number of child labourers rescued at 103, followed by East with 74, North with 66, Central with 63 and South with 52.

The highest number of cases were registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at 26, followed by East (18), North-East (17) and West Division (15).

The drive started following Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's direction to the police after he came across such cases at the APMC Yard in Yashwanthpur in Bengaluru city a week ago.