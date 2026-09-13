Sunday, September 13, 2026 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengaluru Police rescue over 500 child labourers during special operation

Bengaluru Police rescue over 500 child labourers during special operation

Police said they registered 105 cases against employers for allegedly engaging children in labour

child labour, child labourer

Representative image from Pexels.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The City Police has rescued 529 child labourers during a special operation in which surprise inspections were conducted at 6,076 locations across the city.

Police said they registered 105 cases against employers for allegedly engaging children in labour.

The operation was conducted on Saturday by special teams comprising police personnel and Labour Inspectors at commercial establishments, industrial areas and other places under various police station jurisdictions.

"During the operation, a total of 529 children who were found working at these establishments were rescued," Bengaluru police said in a statement on Sunday.

The cases were registered against shop owners and employers under provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, the statement said, adding that further investigation was in progress.

 

Also Read

Karnataka HC Quashes 2% Cess on Movie Tickets

K'taka HC quashes state's move to levy 2% cess on movie tickets. Here's why

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka govt limits Vande Mataram to two stanzas at official events

Nandan Nilekani speaking at NCAER's India Policy Forum 2026 conference. (Photo: X/@ncaer)

Nandan Nilekani, family named in Karnataka electoral roll discrepancy list

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Best of BS Opinion: India must again prepare for higher oil prices

economy, growth

Banks, beaches, and rapid growthpremium

The West division recorded the highest number of child labourers rescued at 103, followed by East with 74, North with 66, Central with 63 and South with 52.

The highest number of cases were registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at 26, followed by East (18), North-East (17) and West Division (15).

The drive started following Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's direction to the police after he came across such cases at the APMC Yard in Yashwanthpur in Bengaluru city a week ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi

Weaponising critical minerals can hinder common growth: PM Modi at Brics

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to see rain, thunderstorms as IMD forecasts showers across India

Vijay, C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu govt announces ₹79,219 crore spending amid financial concerns

BRICS Summit, BRICS, BRICS 2026

Delhi Traffic Police announces diversions for final day of Brics summit

BRICS Summit, BRICS, BRICS 2026

Brics Declaration puts focus on ADR, extradition and legal cooperation

Topics : Bengaluru Child Labour Karnataka

Buzzing :

Tata Sons ListingDelhi Traffic AdvisoryWeather UpdateBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 1:29 PM IST