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Bhagwat warns protests may serve political interests, fuel social divisions

Bhagwat cited recent upheavals in Bangladesh, Nepal, France, and Albania, asserting that forces pursuing their own interests use regime change as a means to alter political circumstances

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat addresses the 'RSS Vijayadashami Utsav', in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday cautioned that regime-change agitations do not resolve fundamental problems, warning that protests could become instruments of political interests and fuel divisions in society rather than delivering solutions.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashami gathering here, Bhagwat cited recent upheavals in Bangladesh, Nepal, France, and Albania, asserting that forces pursuing their own interests use regime change as a means to alter political circumstances, rarely achieving intended results.

"They claim that changing a regime will change the situation, but that has never really happened," he said.

Bhagwat claimed that a stronger India would constrain such forces, making the country a target of attempts to weaken and divide it.

 

While some global powers want India to develop, they do not want it to become too powerful, as it could challenge their dominance, he added.

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Bhagwat performed shastra puja (weapon worship) at RSS' Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur.

On protests in a democracy, the RSS chief said their purpose should be to resolve problems rather than deepen social divisions.

"Problems will remain, and protests are inevitable in a democracy. But what should the purpose of protests be? They should be aimed at finding solutions," he said.

He cautioned that protests could become political instruments when driven by objectives other than public welfare, fuelling hostility towards individuals, groups or ideologies.

Bhagwat also urged political leaders, protesters and the administration to ensure that their actions did not create bitterness or divisions in society.

"However intense our emotions may be, we must respect the limits set by our Constitution, the norms of civilised public discourse and standards of decent conduct," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speech RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST