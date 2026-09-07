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Home / India News / Bihar floods affect 2.7 million people as rivers swell across 13 districts

Bihar floods affect 2.7 million people as rivers swell across 13 districts

At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga was flowing at 50.41 metres at 6 am on Monday, which is 1.57 metres above the danger level

Patna: People arrive from a flooded area following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Patna: People arrive from a flooded area following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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Around 2.7 million people have been affected as rivers overflowing in Bihar inundated 13 districts, prompting Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to direct officials on Monday to ensure prompt relief and rescue operations while inspecting community kitchens for flood victims in Vaishali and Bhagalpur.

Officials said 190 community kitchens were being run in various flood-hit districts, while 1,429 boats have been pressed into service for relief and rescue operations.

CM Samrat Choudhary and his deputy Vijay Kumar Choudhary inspected the community kitchens in Vaishali and Bhagalpur, and directed the local authorities to continuously monitor river embankments and keep a close watch on vulnerable areas.

 

Authorities have already sounded an alert in downstream areas of the Ganga after the river touched its highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna.

Fed by heavy rainfall, rivers have swelled and inundated 13 districts of Bihar, affecting 2.7 million people, officials said. So far in September, the state received 69.1 mm of rain, which is 55 per cent above the normal.

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Engineers have been asked to keep resources and machinery ready, while people in flood-prone areas have been advised to avoid going near rivers, they said.

At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga was flowing at 50.41 metres at 6 am on Monday, which is 1.57 metres above the danger level.

The Gandak river has been flowing above the danger level at Dumariaghat and Hajipur, the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad and the Ghaghra at Darauli, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bihar India floods Floods in India Floods

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST