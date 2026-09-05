Bihar floods: Over 1 mn people affected as Ganga crosses highest flood mark

Around 10.26 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, while the Ganga water level rose by 10 cm at Gandhi Ghat here, crossing the 'highest flood mark' on Saturday morning, amid heavy rain in the state, official bulletins said.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directed ministers and officials to visit flood-affected areas and closely monitor relief and rescue operations.

Senior officials have been asked to camp in affected areas and ensure close supervision of relief measures, amid rising water levels in the Ganga river, he said.

The Ganga was flowing 1 cm above the 'highest flood mark' at 10 am, posing a risk of inundation in low-lying areas in the state's capital, a Water Resources Department bulletin said.

People have been asked to exercise caution in view of the rising water level of the river.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CM were monitoring the situation.

Several rivers across Bihar are flowing above the danger mark at various places, including the Gandak at Dumriaghat and Hajipur, the Kosi at Baltara, the Burhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Digha, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur and the Ghaghara at Darauli, the bulletin said.

"Due to the rise in water levels of several rivers, around 10.26 lakh people in 50 blocks covering 201 gram panchayats across 11 districts have been affected by the floods," the state Disaster Management Department said in a bulletin.

The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria.

The Water Resources Department said the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna "rose by 10 cm in four hours, reaching 50.53 metres, which is 1 cm above the 'highest flood level' (HFL), at 10 am on Saturday".

The previous HFL of 50.52 metres was recorded on August 21, 2016.

"The forecast is that the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat is likely to rise further to 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday. People have been advised to exercise caution," the Water Resources Department bulletin said.

At Pandarak in Patna, the Ganga water level was at 43.78 metres at 10 am on September 5 as against its previous HFL of 43.73 metres recorded on August 16, 2021, it said.

The department also asked all district magistrates and superintendents of police to take precautionary measures, alert those living on the river-facing side of embankments and ensure continuous patrolling by special teams to deal with flood emergencies.

The water level of rivers is rising in different cities following heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring Nepal. Bihar has so far received 60.8 mm of rainfall in September, which is 69 per cent above normal.

A total of 38 community kitchens are being operated in various districts for flood-affected people, the state disaster management department said.

Around 12,300 polythene sheets and 2,250 dry-ration packets have so far been distributed among flood-hit people. A total of 858 boats are being operated to facilitate evacuation and movement of people.

Besides, 27 SDRF teams and seven NDRF groups have been deployed in the districts hit by the deluge.

The Patna Municipal Corporation, the district administration and the Water Resources Department have been directed to remain on high alert and take necessary precautionary measures, the chief minister said.

Talking to reporters in Patna on Saturday, the BJP national president said, "The chief minister is monitoring the situation. The government is fully aware of the fact. All of us are making efforts to ensure that people face the least possible difficulties during this disaster." Nabin also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also monitoring the situation at the Centre. Particularly in matters concerning disasters, the government should stand firmly with the people. These conditions have been persisting following the disaster in Nepal and continued rainfall.