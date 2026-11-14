Bihar govt reviews Chhath festival arrangements, safety measures

The Bihar government has reviewed Chhath festival arrangements, including measures to ensure the safety of devotees and steps to deal with any eventuality, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Disaster Management Department announced strict enforcement of the ban on firecracker bursting during the festival on safety grounds.

The review was done at a meeting chaired by the department's Additional Secretary Nadeemul Ghaffar Siddiqui and attended by district disaster management officers.

According to the Disaster Management Department statement, they reviewed safety arrangements for devotees at Chhath ghats, regulation of boat operations and preparedness to deal with possible emergencies during the festival.

Siddiqui urged district officials to seek assistance from 'Aapda Mitras', civil defence personnel and volunteers for any rescue operations.

District Emergency Operations Centres were also directed to remain active and function smoothly, the statement said.

In case of any emergency, information has to be conveyed to the State Emergency Operations Centre through its helpline numbers 0612-2294204/205 or emergency assistance number 1070 to facilitate prompt response, it added.

Chhath is a major Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Devotees worship both the setting sun and the rising sun, making it distinct from other forms of sun worship.

The festival spans four days and involves ritual bathing, fasting, and religious observances.