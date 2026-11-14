Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bihar govt reviews Chhath festival arrangements, safety measures

Bihar govt reviews Chhath festival arrangements, safety measures

The review was done at a meeting chaired by the department's Additional Secretary Nadeemul Ghaffar Siddiqui and attended by district disaster management officers

Chhath Puja, Chhath

Bihar govt reviews Chhath safety measures, enforces ban on firecrackers (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bihar government has reviewed Chhath festival arrangements, including measures to ensure the safety of devotees and steps to deal with any eventuality, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Disaster Management Department announced strict enforcement of the ban on firecracker bursting during the festival on safety grounds.

The review was done at a meeting chaired by the department's Additional Secretary Nadeemul Ghaffar Siddiqui and attended by district disaster management officers.

According to the Disaster Management Department statement, they reviewed safety arrangements for devotees at Chhath ghats, regulation of boat operations and preparedness to deal with possible emergencies during the festival.

Siddiqui urged district officials to seek assistance from 'Aapda Mitras', civil defence personnel and volunteers for any rescue operations.

 

Also Read

Chhath Puja, Chhath

Noida admin issues Chhath Puja advisory, urges devotees to avoid deep water

Chhath Puja, Chhath

Delhi to deploy over 5,000 police personnel for Chhath Puja celebrations

Chhath Puja 2026

Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi and other state schools to remain closed on Nov 16

Chhath, Chhath Puja, Chhath Ghat

MCD inspects Chhath ghats in Delhi, directs officials to ensure facilities

Railways to intensify ticket checking from October 1

Chhath rush: Railways adds special trains as demand for Bihar travel surges

District Emergency Operations Centres were also directed to remain active and function smoothly, the statement said.

In case of any emergency, information has to be conveyed to the State Emergency Operations Centre through its helpline numbers 0612-2294204/205 or emergency assistance number 1070 to facilitate prompt response, it added.

Chhath is a major Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Devotees worship both the setting sun and the rising sun, making it distinct from other forms of sun worship.

The festival spans four days and involves ritual bathing, fasting, and religious observances.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vijay, C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM

Vijay govt fast-tracks ₹1.14 trn investment proposals received since May

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha govt's proposal to bring private universities under FRA sparks debate

Namo Bharat train

NCRTC to introduce 8 fast Namo Bharat trains from Nov 16, cut travel time

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay floral tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 137th birth anniversary

Topics : Bihar Bihar government Chhath Puja ghats

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowChildren's Day 2026Honasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 3:33 PM IST