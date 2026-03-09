As Nitish Kumar eyes Rajya Sabha seat, a look at the longest-serving CMs

Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar’s plan to contest a Rajya Sabha seat has brought attention to a small group of Indian leaders who have remained in the CM office for decades.

Nitish Kumar , the longest-serving CM of Bihar, first briefly assumed office in March 2000 before returning to power in 2005. Since then, across 10 terms, he has remained a dominant political figure in the state. However, he does not feature among the country’s top five longest-serving CMs and is currently ranked eighth, with a cumulative tenure of 19 years and 199 days.

The following leaders rank among the country’s longest-serving CMs:

Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim)

Pawan Kumar Chamling is India’s longest-serving CM. He led Sikkim from December 1994 to May 2019, remaining in office for 24 years and 165 days. Chamling headed the Sikkim Democratic Front government through five consecutive terms.

Naveen Patnaik (Odisha)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) founder Naveen Patnaik served as Odisha’s CM from March 2000 to June 2024. His tenure lasted 24 years and 99 days, making him the second-longest-serving CM in India.

Jyoti Basu (West Bengal)

Jyoti Basu governed West Bengal from June 1977 to November 2000. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader served for 23 years and 137 days, presiding over a long period of Left Front rule in the state.

Gegong Apang (Arunachal Pradesh)

Gegong Apang served several terms as CM of Arunachal Pradesh between 1980 and 2007. His cumulative tenure amounted to 22 years and 250 days. Apang was primarily associated with the Congress but later shifted his political affiliations to the BJP during his last term.

Lal Thanhawla (Mizoram)

Congress party's Lal Thanhawla also served multiple terms as Mizoram’s CM between 1984 and 2018. His combined time in office totalled 22 years and 60 days.