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Home / India News / Bill to increase number of SC judges passed by Lok Sabha without debate

Bill to increase number of SC judges passed by Lok Sabha without debate

A statutory resolution moved by the opposition members denouncing the promulgation of the ordinance was also rejected by a voice vote

Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

After the passage of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the House was adjourned for the day. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

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The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to replace an ordinance which increased the number of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including Chief Justice of India, without a debate as opposition members raised slogans against the NEET paper leaks and alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

A statutory resolution moved by the opposition members denouncing the promulgation of the ordinance was also rejected by a voice vote.

After a brief introductory remarks made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the chair urged the members to speak on the statutory resolution but as sloganeering continued, the bill was put to vote and subsequently cleared.

 

Last week a bill to amend the births and deaths registration was also cleared without a debate.

After the passage of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the House was adjourned for the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court Lok Sabha Parliament

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:37 PM IST