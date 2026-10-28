BJP names Hardeep Singh Puri for Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll
The Union minister's nomination comes after the BJP left him out of its Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha candidate list ahead of the expiry of his current term in November
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bye-election from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.
The bypoll, scheduled for November 12, is to fill the seat vacated by former Union minister L Murugan, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha. The last date for filing nominations is November 2.
Puri's nomination comes weeks after the BJP left him out of its list of eight candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, announced on October 5. His current Rajya Sabha term from Uttar Pradesh is due to end on November 25, 2026.
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Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri BJP Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh bypoll Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha elections Bharatiya Janata Party BS Web Reports
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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 2:06 PM IST