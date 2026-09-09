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Home / India News / BJP's Gaurav Bhatia files ₹2 cr defamation case against CJP and its leaders

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia files ₹2 cr defamation case against CJP and its leaders

Gaurav Bhatia has filed a defamation suit against the CJP, its founder Abhijeet Dipke, and its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka over allegedly defamatory social media posts.

BJP spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, in a post on X on Tuesday, said,

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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BJP national spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia has filed a defamation suit against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), its founder Abhijeet Dipke, and its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, seeking ₹2 crore in damages over allegedly defamatory social media posts.
 
In a case before the Delhi High Court, the BJP leader has also sought an injunction restraining the defendants from publishing, reposting, circulating or disseminating the alleged defamatory content concerning him, as well as directions for its removal from social media platforms, reported news agency ANI.
 
Bhatia’s defamation case stems from an AI-generated graphic that allegedly attributed remarks about right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to him. The graphic was circulated on X, according to the suit.
 
 
Bhardwaj was arrested earlier this week by the Delhi Police in a case related to the alleged assault of the father of a Dalit student-activist during the CJP-led students’ protests at Jantar Mantar in July.
 
Das had reportedly shared the graphic concerning Bhatia on X. The BJP spokesperson has denied making the remarks attributed to him and asked Das to delete the post and issue an unconditional apology.

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Das subsequently deleted the post and clarified on X that the graphic was AI-generated. However, Bhatia has alleged that the content continued to be circulated and amplified by others. According to the suit, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka later reposted the graphic from Das’s account with a caption allegedly mocking BJP leaders.
 
According to the lawsuit, CJP leaders Das and Ranka did not just criticise or disagree with any statement actually made by Bhatia, but falsely represented to the public that he had made statements that he had never made.
 
The lawsuit added that the defendants deliberately published and circulated false, fabricated, misleading and defamatory material on social media concerning Bhatia. The BJP leader has claimed that the circulation of the posts damaged his reputation and professional standing.
 
Bhatia, in a post on X on Tuesday, said, "When accusations cross their limits, then the law draws its line." He added that the truth would be tested in court based on facts, evidence, and the rule of law.
 
The lawsuit seeks ₹2 crore in damages and a permanent injunction restraining the CJP and its leaders from publishing or circulating the alleged defamatory material.
 
(With agencies’ inputs)

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 4:20 PM IST