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BJP's month-long Seva campaign to mark Modi's birthday, 25 years in office

From blood donation camps and bike rallies to school competitions and public outreach, the BJP has planned a series of programmes from September 17 to October 17

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi has completed 25 years in public office, spanning his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and his years as prime minister. (Photo: PTI)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on September 17 will mark the beginning of a month-long campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which will also commemorate his 25 years in public office. The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will run until October 17 and combine service activities, public outreach, youth programmes, welfare initiatives, rallies, and events highlighting the government’s work.
 

PM's birthday observed as ‘Seva Diwas’

 
The campaign will begin on September 17, when the BJP plans to observe PM Modi’s birthday as Seva Diwas. Blood donation camps will be organised across the country, while beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and BJP workers will participate in the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ initiative by lighting earthen lamps at their homes.
 
 
Among the other planned programmes are:
 
  • Seva Mera Yogdan, under which people will be encouraged to undertake 25 minutes of voluntary service across 25 themes
  • Seva Ki Kahani, which will invite beneficiaries to share stories about how government schemes have affected their lives
  • Drawing and debate competitions in schools under the '25 crore Bachchon ke Sapnon ka Bharat' programme
  • Street plays under ‘Namo Seva Gatha’ to highlight Modi’s journey in public life and stories of change
  • Health camps, plantation drives, voter-awareness activities, and other service initiatives
 

Vadnagar to Varanasi: Bike rallies and Seva Yatras

 
A major part of the celebrations will connect Vadnagar in Gujarat, where Modi was born, with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, his Lok Sabha constituency.
 
The BJP plans to organise youth-led yatras between the two cities. Participants will travel in groups through several states, where they are expected to interact with villagers, farmers, Anganwadi workers, students, and youth groups while discussing government schemes and gathering public feedback.

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As part of the celebrations, motorcycle rallies will carry water from Gujarat’s rivers to Varanasi for ‘jalabhishek’ at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Ganga water will then be brought back to Vadnagar in Gujarat.
 
The party is also planning a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, which will take social media influencers, bloggers, and digital content creators to around 50 locations that it has identified as having undergone significant transformation.
 

Marking Modi’s 25 years in office

 
October 7 will be a key date in the campaign as it marks 25 years since Modi became Gujarat chief minister in 2001. He served as chief minister until 2014 before becoming prime minister in May that year, and he is now serving his third consecutive term as prime minister.
 
On October 7, the BJP plans to hold Seva Jyoti programmes and organise rallies. A pledge linked to the party’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ goal is also planned.
 
The month-long campaign will conclude on October 17 with the ‘Jansevak Mahakumbh — Panchayat se Parliament tak’, centered on the theme of Sushasan Seva Samvad (Good Governance & Service Dialogue). According to The Indian Express, the event is expected to bring together around 125,000 elected representatives, from local sarpanches to MPs.
 
Separately, the BJP has said the campaign will include cleanliness activities, particularly around Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.  

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 12:58 PM IST