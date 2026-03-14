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Home / India News / BJP, TMC workers clash in Kolkata ahead of PM's rally; two injured

BJP, TMC workers clash in Kolkata ahead of PM's rally; two injured

The violence took place around 5 km from the rally venue as BJP supporters were marching towards the Brigade Parade Ground to attend the prime minister's meeting

BJP, TMC, Trinamool,

Some BJP leaders also alleged that the police initially remained "inactive" as the situation escalated

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

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Clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters in central Kolkata on Saturday, barely half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, leaving a police officer and a leader of the saffron party injured, officials said.

Amid the violence, allegations also surfaced that stones were thrown towards the residence of West Bengal minister Shashi Panja in Girish Park area.

The violence took place around 5 km from the rally venue as BJP supporters were marching towards the Brigade Parade Ground to attend the prime minister's meeting, which marks the culmination of the party's statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the Assembly elections.

 

According to eyewitnesses, supporters of both parties allegedly hurled stones at each other and raised slogans, triggering tension in the area.

BJP leaders alleged that their supporters were attacked without provocation while heading towards the rally venue.

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"Stones were thrown at us without any provocation. Abuses were also hurled at us," a BJP activist told a Bengali news channel.

The BJP claimed that several vehicles were damaged during the clashes and that party leader Tamaghno Ghosh was injured in the incident.

The officer-in-charge of Bowbazar police station, Bappaditya Naskar, was also injured while trying to control the situation, police sources said.

TMC workers claimed that BJP supporters attacked the minister's house while proceeding towards the Brigade rally.

The BJP, however, rejected the charge and alleged that TMC activists had thrown stones at their supporters when they were passing through the area.

Some BJP leaders also alleged that the police initially remained "inactive" as the situation escalated.

Police later rushed a large contingent to the spot and brought the situation under control, dispersing the clashing groups.

As the situation turned tense, many shopkeepers hurriedly downed their shutters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi West Bengal BJP Clashes TMC

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

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