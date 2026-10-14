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Blackstone plans to invest $100 bn in India, eyes real estate, heathcare

Blackstone plans to expand its India exposure from $50 billion to $100 billion, targeting sectors including data centres, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services

Blackstone

Blackstone sees India investments doubling as it targets new growth sectors. (Photo:Reuters)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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Blackstone plans to double its investments in India to $100 billion over the next five years from the current $50 billion, as the global alternative asset manager looks to expand across real estate, infrastructure, financial services and other sectors.
 
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Blackstone President Jon Gray, outlined the investment target, citing India's growth prospects and the opportunities offered by its capital markets.
 
CNBC-TV18 reported that Blackstone is also looking at opportunities linked to artificial intelligence (AI), including data centres, cloud infrastructure and computing capacity.
 
Real estate remains a key part of Blackstone's India portfolio, with its existing investments in logistics, hotels and shopping centres performing well, Gray told CNBC-TV18. The firm is also looking to expand in infrastructure and credit, while identifying opportunities in growth equity and private equity.
 
 
Gray said India's expanding middle class, infrastructure development and technology capabilities underpin Blackstone's long-term investment outlook. He also highlighted the importance of policy certainty and clarity for foreign investors.

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“As long as the economy continues to grow, and the government continues to support that growth with policies that give foreign investors certainty and clarity, I think the opportunity set will grow,” he said to CNBC-TV18.
 
India's capital markets are another attraction for the firm, as they offer private equity investors opportunities to list portfolio companies and realise returns. Gray said Blackstone had completed 14 initial public offerings (IPOs) in India over time and sponsored five of the country's six publicly listed real estate investment trusts (Reits).
 
The planned increase in investments comes as Blackstone looks to deploy capital in businesses and assets that can benefit from India's economic expansion and rising demand for goods, services and infrastructure.

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Topics : BS Web Reports Blackstone India investment

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:26 AM IST