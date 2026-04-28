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Home / India News / Blast at Patiala rail track an attempted detonation; suspect killed: Police

Blast at Patiala rail track an attempted detonation; suspect killed: Police

Blast took place near the Shambhu-Ambala rail track; Police earlier said that an unidentified body, was recovered from the spot

Indian Railways, Railways, Railway

Explosion occurred at around 10 pm at the rail track dedicated for freight trains (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

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A blast that took place at a railway track near the Shambhu area in Punjab's Patiala was an attempted detonation, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The person who was trying to carry out the detonation on Monday has died, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said.

The blast took place near the Shambhu-Ambala rail track. Police earlier said that an unidentified body, which was blown into pieces, was recovered from the spot.

Initially, it was considered a low-intensity blast. However, investigation has revealed that it was an attempted detonation.

The explosion occurred at around 10 pm at the rail track dedicated for freight trains, police said.

 

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The explosion also caused some damage to the track.

"Late night, we had received information about a low-intensity explosion at a railway track near Shambhu-Haryana border. Immediately, I, along with the deputy inspector general of police and other senior officials, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

"We found that it was not a low-intensity explosion but an attempted detonation," the SSP said.

During the attempt, the person who was trying to carry out the detonation died, and his body has been recovered, he said.

Police said they have recovered a SIM card from the spot.

"After getting whatever scientific evidence including a SIM card from the spot, police have launched technical investigation," Sharma said.

"We expect that we will soon unravel the whole conspiracy," he said.

He further said the Government Railway Police, the Railway Protection Force and other agencies are involved in investigation.

Earlier in January, a blast on a dedicated freight corridor railway track in the Fatehgarh Sahib district's Sirhind had damaged the engine of a train and left a loco pilot injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

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