Blatant insult: Cong slams Centre over US' remarks on Russian oil waiver

The Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre, questioning their silence after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the US had "permitted" India to temporarily purchase Russian oil.

Leavitt also added that this decision came as India has been a "good actor" and previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil."

Congress focused on the words "permitted and good actor" used by the White House spokesperson, cornering Centre over what they say is a "blatant insult to our sovereignty and dignity."

"White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the United States has PERMITTED India to accept Russian oil and calls Indians GOOD ACTORS. Read that again, PERMITTED, GOOD ACTORS," Congress said in a post on X.

"Why is the Government of India not objecting to this blatant insult to our sovereignty and dignity? Instead of defending India's honour, Prime Minister Modi chooses to remain conspicuously silent," the party added.

The Congress further demanded answers from the BJP-led government alleging its silence on this matter.

"So the country must ask: What is he afraid of? Why are India's decisions being dictated from outside? Why is Narendra Modi being blackmailed by the United States? The people of India deserve answers. Because India's sovereignty is not negotiable," they said.

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, during a media briefing on Tuesday, said that the United States had "permitted" India to temporarily purchase Russian oil in the wake of the disruptions to global energy supplies amid the conflict in West Asia.

When asked whether she had spoken to the US President about oil-sanction waivers to India in the wake of the developing security situation in West Asia, Leavitt responded, saying that the decision comes as India has been a "good actor", and while the measure is short-term, it will not provide significant financial benefit to Russia.

"I have spoken to the President about it and the Secretary of the Treasury and the whole National Security team came to this decision because our allies like India have been good actors and previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world, because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them to accept Russian oil", Leavitt said.

Her remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia after the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, following which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries. The US-Israel strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.