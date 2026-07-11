Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes in Vietnam, 15 feared dead

A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said in a post on X. According to PTI, at least 15 people are feared dead.

The embassy said the exact details of the incident are still being ascertained, as search and rescue operations by local authorities remain underway. It added that control rooms have been set up in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to assist affected families and provide information about the incident.

"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing," the Indian Embassy in Vietnam posted on X.

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing. In order to provide information… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026

The embassy said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance to those affected.

The Ho Chi Minh City control room can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414. The Hanoi control room can be reached at: +84 91 308 9165.