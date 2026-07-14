Bodies of 15 Indians killed in Vietnam boat accident reach home states

The bodies of the 15 Indian tourists who were killed in a speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island reached their home states on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three were from Andhra Pradesh and two were from Kerala.

The bodies were flown to Mumbai in a Vietnam Airlines flight from Ho Chi Minh City. From Mumbai, the concerned state authorities coordinated with the victims' families to bring them home, officials said.

"Our prayers are with the families of the deceased. We pray for strength to the families during these difficult times," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X on Tuesday.

It also thanked the concerned authorities in Vietnam and those in the three south Indian states for their assistance.

A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Saturday killing 15 tourists. The others were rescued.

Of the 17 rescued tourists, 16 have returned to India, while one is hospitalised in Vietnam.

The 49-year-old survivor suffered severe lung damage after nearly drowning, along with shock, multiple injuries and bleeding in the brain, the AP news agency said in a report.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a major tourist destination known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.

The tourists were reportedly returning from an island visit when the speedboat capsized.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and Vietnamese authorities have ordered an investigation.