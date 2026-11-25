A prominent Bollywood workers' union has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to ban a forthcoming Pakistani series on Netflix in India, while seeking a law prohibiting content from its foe from being shown in the country.

The first ‌part of "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" (All the Love ​Our Hearts Carry) is scheduled ​to air on Netflix on December 4 and is the global streaming giant's first Urdu-language series. Several ​top Pakistani actors feature in it.

"No Pakistani face, voice or story has a place on Indian screens," the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), a union of film workers, said in a letter addressed to Modi late on Tuesday.

Netflix and a Modi spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment.

New Delhi has for decades accused Islamabad of aiding, abetting and orchestrating violent attacks by Islamist militant groups ‌across India, including one on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last year that killed 26 ​people and led to the worst fighting between the neighbours in years. Pakistan denies India's accusations.

India has asked all streaming platforms to stop screening Pakistani shows, many of which enjoy a huge fan following in the country, after ‌the fighting, and AICWA said Netflix ​would be in violation of the advisory if ‌it showed the series.

Pakistani content is not screened on streaming platforms in India, though several ‌series are available on YouTube.

Several of the actors in the series had spoken out against India ​during times of tension between the two countries, AICWA, which says it is the largest union of film workers, said in the letter.

"We have also demanded ​a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India," it said.

India ‌is a key market for Netflix, with an estimated 20 million users, according to HSBC, as well ‌as a growing user base of young people with access to cheap internet.

Netflix describes "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo," which is based on a novel by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq, as a story of six couples and how they discover love. It stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Mahira Khan and others.